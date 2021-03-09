Nigeria: Communities Hosting Hydro-Electric Dams to Benefit From HYPPADEC

Communities hosting the Hydro-power dams in the country will benefit from the Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).

This was made known by the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Commission, Honorable Joseph Terfa Ityav, during the inaugural meeting held in Minna, Niger State, where the headquarters of the Commission is located.

Ityav, while addressing journalists, promised that the commission will come up with a robust personnel training for effective and efficient service delivery.

The Chairman promised that the Commission will not to let country down in the mandates given to it, saying there would be a smooth take off as a team.

He said, "HYPPADEC was established by the National Assembly due to the yearly resulting of colossal loss of lives and properties, destruction of farms and agricultural products, environmental degradation and other ecological menace ravaging the host communities.

"Our mandate is to set up structures, assembly financial and human and material resources and partner international and local agencies towards redressing those cumulative challenges."

He, however, disclosed that there would be a machinery in motion for a smooth take-off and promised to carry every stakeholder along in the activities of the commission.

In his remarks, the Commission's Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, said HYPPADEC will implement the policies of the council.

He said as a result of the meeting with the Governing Council, there is an assurance that the host communities will rejoice.

He emphasized that no state will be surcharged in terms of staffing and structure, hence the act establishing the commission would be strictly followed.

"The Commission shall Formulate policies and guidelines for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas; Conceive, plan and implement, in accordance with set rules, projects and programmes for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas," he said

He also commended the Niger State government for providing a permanent befitting office accommodation for its staff to take off with ease.

Meanwhile, the entire board members representing the benefiting states attended the inaugural meeting.

The states are Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Kebbi, Benue, Plateau and Sokoto.