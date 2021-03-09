Nigeria: El-Zakzaky's 'Secret Trial' Adjourned to March 31

8 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassanwuyo

A Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the "secret trial" of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, until March 31.

Justice Gideon Kurada, who presided at the resume of the trial of the IMN leader, adjourned until March 31 to allow the prosecution to close its case.

The lead prosecution, Chris Umar also Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Justice confirmed this to reporters shortly after the trial that lasted for over six hours (11 a.m. to 5;15 p.m.).

Umar said that the prosecution had so far presented 14 witnesses in the case.

He said that the court had admitted several items in evidence, but declined to mention the items.

Also speaking, the Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) told reporters that items including video recordings, Dane guns, SIMCARDS among others, were admitted in evidence by the court.

Falana said his team will open defence in the case after the prosecution closed its case on the adjourned date.

The "secret trial" of the IMN leader and his wife Zeenat began on Nov. 18, 2020 at the High Court.

The Kaduna State Government charged El-Zakzaky and Zeenat with eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace among other charges.

On Sept. 29, the IMN leader and his wife pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The state had so far presented 14 witnesses including two Army officers, a retired director of state security service, police officers and a medical doctor who testified in secret before Justice Kurada.

