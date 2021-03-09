Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Rescues Ten Kidnap Victims

8 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Zamfara State commissioner for security and home affairs Hon. Abubakar Duran has announced the liberation of ten kidnap victims comprising of four women and their three children and three men.

He said the captives who have been in the bandits' captivity for about three months, have today regained their freedom through the peace and dialogue approach initiated by the State governor Hon. Bello Matawalle.

He disclosed that one of the released captives is the father of one of the 279 abducted female students of Jangebe.

All the released victims looked ill, very hungry, dirty and traumatized by the terrifying experience.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.