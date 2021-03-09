Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Rescues Ten Kidnap Victims

Zamfara State commissioner for security and home affairs Hon. Abubakar Duran has announced the liberation of ten kidnap victims comprising of four women and their three children and three men.

He said the captives who have been in the bandits' captivity for about three months, have today regained their freedom through the peace and dialogue approach initiated by the State governor Hon. Bello Matawalle.

He disclosed that one of the released captives is the father of one of the 279 abducted female students of Jangebe.

All the released victims looked ill, very hungry, dirty and traumatized by the terrifying experience.