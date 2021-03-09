Nigeria: Relief As UK Approves Work Permit for Nigerians

9 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The United Kingdom has announced approval for international students, including Nigerians, who want to work in England after a successful completion of a UK degree at bachelor's degree-level or above, or an eligible professional qualification.

UK government announced that the graduates could look for work after their studies for a maximum period of two years and three years for PhD students.

The British High Commission said in a statement that this measure will allow the UK to retain the brightest and the best students to continue to contribute to the country's post-study.

The statement titled, 'New UK post-study graduate route to open to Nigerian students this summer,' was signed by the second Secretary Political/Head of Communications, British High Commission, Dean Hurlock.

According to the statement, applications for the graduate route will open on July 1, 2021.

"Today, the UK government has confirmed the new Graduate route will open for applications on 1 July 2021, to international students who successfully complete a degree at undergraduate level or above in the UK. International students on the Graduate route will be able to work or look for work after their studies for a maximum period of two years (three years for PhD students). This will allow the UK to retain the brightest and the best students to continue to contribute to the UK post-study."

Read the original article on This Day.

