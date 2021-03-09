Kenya: Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Kenya for Talks With Uhuru Kenyatta

8 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde travelled to Kenya on Monday for a one-day official tour that will see her hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Zewde was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

Mr Kenyatta hosted her at State House in Nairobi, where discussions took place on matters of mutual interest and others touching on the region.

It was not immediately clear what the two leaders discussed on Monday but President Zewde's visit comes days after the United States urged Kenya to take a leading role in ending atrocities reported in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked Nairobi to use its position as Chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council to help end the crisis in Ethiopia, where massacres were reported.

In a phone conversation with Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, Mr Blinken said Nairobi could be useful in using its regional influence to address the humanitarian concerns in Tigray.

"Secretary Blinken noted Kenya's strong and durable multilateral engagement and welcomed the opportunity to cooperate closely with Kenya on the UN Security Council on matters of international concern," Ned Price, the State Department Spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

