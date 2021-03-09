South Africa: Toxic Mess - Debt Crisis Leads to Medical Waste Pile-Up At Eastern Cape Hospitals

analysis

Hundreds of containers of hazardous medical waste are piling up at health facilities around the Eastern Cape after the provincial department of health was unable to pay the service provider responsible for removing the waste.

The department's bank account was frozen by attorneys enforcing court orders linked to medico-legal claims. The department has staggering debts running into billions of rands owed to successful litigants and service providers who have not been paid.

Last week, hundreds of buckets and bags containing hazardous medical waste were seen outside Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) after the health department failed to pay the waste company hired to collect it.

The hospital is one of the province's designated Covid-19 facilities. Its acting CEO, Dr Mthandeki Xamlashe, confirmed that "waste collection was paused as a result of payment issues". He said this resulted in noticeably higher volumes of medical waste.

"We now have a safe storage facility that meets the South African national standards," he said.

Livingstone Hospital's...