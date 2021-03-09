South Africa: Toxic Mess - Debt Crisis Leads to Medical Waste Pile-Up At Eastern Cape Hospitals

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Hundreds of containers of hazardous medical waste are piling up at health facilities around the Eastern Cape after the provincial department of health was unable to pay the service provider responsible for removing the waste.

A court order attaching the funds of the Eastern Cape health department has left it unable to pay service providers. One of the consequences is that hazardous medical waste is now piling up at health facilities.

The department's bank account was frozen by attorneys enforcing court orders linked to medico-legal claims. The department has staggering debts running into billions of rands owed to successful litigants and service providers who have not been paid.

Last week, hundreds of buckets and bags containing hazardous medical waste were seen outside Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) after the health department failed to pay the waste company hired to collect it.

The hospital is one of the province's designated Covid-19 facilities. Its acting CEO, Dr Mthandeki Xamlashe, confirmed that "waste collection was paused as a result of payment issues". He said this resulted in noticeably higher volumes of medical waste.

"We now have a safe storage facility that meets the South African national standards," he said.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

