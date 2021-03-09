South Africa: Prasa's New Boss Finally Starts Work - But Without a Contract

8 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

On Monday the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa defended Zolani Matthews' appointment as the agency's group chief executive officer. Matthews has not signed a contract, but has started work for the agency.

Zolani Matthews, the new group CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), began his first day in office amid controversy about his age. He began his career at Prasa with an unsigned contract, something the board of control says should be sorted out by the end of this month.

This was revealed when Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the board addressed the media in Langa, Cape Town, on Monday. They were there to launch the People's Responsibility Programme, which will see 5,000 volunteers across South Africa work with Prasa security and police to monitor train stations across the country.

Board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said 1,200 volunteers would be deployed across 124 train stations across the Western Cape. The volunteers will receive a stipend of R3,000 through the Expanded Public Works Programme if they work four weeks a month. Ramatlakane said this programme was part of Prasa's integrated plan with police, local government and communities to make the railway environment safer.

