South Africa: Home Affairs Resumes Suspended Services

The Department of Home Affairs will from Thursday, once again, offer several services that were temporarily suspended in January 2021, Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has announced.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa this week moved the country to Lockdown Level 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing media on Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said it was for this reason that the department decided to re-institute more services from Thursday.

The citizenship service, however, will remain temporarily unavailable.

"Online services, through eHome Affairs and our partner banks, will be resumed on Monday, 8 March 2021," said the Minister.

During Adjusted Lockdown Level 3, the department only offered services for birth registration; re-issuance of birth certificates; late registration of birth (LRB) for learners and pensioners only; death registration; application for temporary identity certificate (TIC), and collection of identity cards or documents.

Applications and collection of passports for those who are exempted to travel and applications for identity (Smart ID) cards or documents for matriculants only, were also offered during this period.

In addition to these, the department will from Thursday offer the re-issue of Smart ID Cards and identity documents; registration and solemnization of marriages; amendments and rectifications; late registration of birth (LRB) for all categories, and the application for and collection of passports for all categories.

Motsoaledi used the opportunity to urge for vigilance against the spread of COVID-19.

"We need to remain vigilant in our fight against its spread. We do not want our offices to be super-spreader sites.

"We urge everyone who visits our offices to observe social distancing, sanitise their hands regularly and wear their masks properly, covering their noses and mouths."

Motsoaledi emphasised that nobody will be allowed into Home Affairs offices without a face mask.