Tanzania: Women Should Be Allowed to Make Mistakes, Says Vodacom CEO Hisham Hendi

Dar es Salaam — Vodacom Tanzania Plc, CEO, Hisham Hendi has on March 8, 2021 that they support gender equality by allowing women to make mistakes and learn from them.

He said this at The Citizen Rising Woman initiative held in Dar es Salaam. The event among other things also commemorated the International Women's Day with a theme Women in Leadership moving towards gender equality.

"It's imperative that organisations in the country support women by embracing gender equality," he said.

Explaining he said Vodacom has women who are ambitious who lead the company's sophisticated technology.

"My leadership journey in Vodacom has shown me how to embrace gender equality and we should remember that we were raised by our mothers, and if we are educated and now hold good positions we should appreciate their efforts," he said.