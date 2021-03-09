Tanzania: Challenges in Top Women Leadership Can Be Eliminated, Says Mcl Board Chair

8 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Lilian Ndilwa

Dar es Salaam — Challenges of diversity of women in top leadership positions can be eliminated if Tanzania chooses different ways to approach gender issues across all sectors, says Leonald Mususa, Chairman of the board of the directors at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL).

Speaking at The Citizen Rising Woman initiative on March 8, he mentioned the number of chief executive officers in the world and only 4.4 percent are women.

"Among the top 500 companies in the world, only 24 are women, this may discourage Tanzania in their quest for gender balance, but we can diverse the ways and be different from other countries," said Mr Mususa.

He added that Tanzanian societies can make great strides if there is a linkage between the top positions and the lower positions in every sector.

"We already have a Woman Vice President, women members of Parliaments, gender development may be emerging but we can fasten the pace if there will be improvements within the quest," he said.

Mr Mususa said Tanzania can walk the talk whilst using what it has as it must embrace the new current demands of having a mixology in every field of work.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.