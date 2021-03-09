South Africa: Busiswa's Reality TV Show to Be Available On BET Africa

BET Africa honours International Women's Month by airing Busiswa Gqulu's reality TV program, "Her Majesty", which stars the strong Queen of dance and music icon. It will be available on BET Africa on Saturday, March 20th at 19:30 CAT.

Busiswa made history when she worked on Beyoncé's highly acclaimed music album "Black is King." The reality show is BET Africa's third original local celebrity reality show.

"Her Majesty: Busiswa," a 13-part local reality TV show, will act as a virtual companion to Busiswa's musical career, supporting her journey in making a visual album curated by Her Majesty. Busiswa will be tracked by cameras as she shares her life with audiences from all over Africa.

The Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International Lead, Monde Twala, stated, "It's so inspiring to bring another local black female-led reality TV series to the channel. The series will give viewers an intimate exclusive glimpse into the world of one of Africa's leading Queen of song. BET Africa is proud to continue celebrating Black excellence on the continent and we are committed to bringing African audiences' content that is culture-led, bold, and relevant".

On the other hand, Busiswa, said, "I am excited to partner with BET Africa, a brand that continuously celebrates black culture and excellence globally, I look forward to sharing my truth, whereas over the years I have been reluctant to share anything. But I have learned that it's more important to own my story, and am willing to let my fans into the next level that is my private and spiritual life."