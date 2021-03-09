Nigeria: Ogun Becomes First State to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

9 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Ogun State became the first state to receive Astrazeneca vaccine yesterday when the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun took delivery of 100,000 doses of the vaccine.

Abiodun said he and his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele will lead other members of the state executive in taking the COVID-19 vaccine as a demonstration of faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines as soon as the doctors are ready to administer it on them.

"It may be tonight or tomorrow, but I and the deputy governor will lead other members of our team to take the vaccines", he said.

Abiodun stated this yesterday when he led members of the state executive to take delivery of the state's first tranche of the expected 100,000 doses of the Astra zeneca/oxford COVID-19 vaccine at the governor's office Oke-mosan, Abeokuta.

He explained that the state will commence vaccination in line with the schedule guidelines by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, stressing that the frontline health workers, and elders will be given priority.

Abiodun stated that the state, which was the first in the country to record the first case of Coronavirus in the country, is also the first to receive the vaccine in the country owing to its preparedness.

On the safety of the vaccine, Abiodun explained that the vaccine is safe for use having been approved for use in the United Kingdom, the United States and across Europe and by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

