Cameroon: Female Football - Season Resumes After All

Caiman Girls of Douala and FC Ebolowa Girls played the kick-off game of the Guinness Super League in Douala on Saturday March 6, 2021.

The dust raised by Club presidents and threats not to go back to the pitch if their conditions were not regularised have been cleared by the Cameroon Female Football League that succeeded to bring all stakeholders to a consensus and effectively restarted the season on Saturday March 6, 2021 in Douala. The seventh day of the Guinness Super League kicked off with the super match pitting Caiman Girls of Douala and FC Ebolowa Girls. Nadia Ndeme and her teammates lost at home with a narrow score of 0-1. It was a tough fight between the two teams who all came prepared after a long period of absence. Matches counting for the seventh day of the championship will continue on a yet be announced date.

It should be recalled that the competition was halted at the 6th day of play due to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which ran for almost three weeks. Club presidents had expressed grievances which had to be resolved before they could go back to the pitch. After several consultations and negotiations, the girls are back on the pitch and are expected to all proof their worth.

Apart from the restart of the Guinness Super League, the Division Two Regional League was as well launched in Douala on same Saturday March 6, 2021. The League two Championship was opened by the Maranatha Girls against Authentique Girls. It was a 3-0 victory for the Authentique girls of President Ballock John.