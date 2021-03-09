Liberia: Supreme Court Puts Stay Order On the Certification of the Lofa County Senator-Elect Brownie Samukai

Monrovia — Former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai faced another hurdle in taking his seat as Lofa County's senator last week when the Supreme Court of Liberia temporarily halted his certification by the National Election Commission (NEC).

The nation's highest court's decision against Samukai, of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), was trigged by a Writ of Prohibition filed March 2,2021, by O'Neil Passewe, chair of the Movement for Progressive Change.

Passewe asked the court to halt the certification of Samukai because he has been convicted by the Supreme Court for the crime of money laundering.

Associate Justice Joseph N. Nagbe, who issued the writ, has planned a conference in the justice chambers for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to discuss the case.

Samukai received the most votes in the December 8, 2020 Senatorial election. Of the 11 candidates who vied for the Lofa County senatorial seat, Samukai received 20, 431 votes, followed by Independent candidate Cllr. Joseph Jallah with 13,968 votes.

Samukai has experienced mixed rulings with the Supreme Court since he won the senatorial seat in Lofa.

On February 24, 2021, the Supreme Court of Liberia ruled in Samukai's favor in the electoral dispute case filed by three of his rivals, claiming irregularities and fraud in Lofa County District No. 4.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Samukai and mandated to the NEC to proceed with the matter.

On February 8, 2021, the Supreme Court upheld a criminal court's verdict in the corruption case involving Samukai and a former deputy minister and the former Comptroller at the Ministry of Defense.

On March 24, 2020, the Criminal Court "C" found Samukai, Joseph F. Johnson and former Deputy Minister for Administration and J. Nyumah Dorkor, former Comptroller of the Ministry of Defense guilty of misappropriating US$1.3 million from the Armed Forces compulsory contributing fund that was deposited at Ecobank Liberia.

Samukai and his lawyers appealed the case. In his ruling issued last week, Judge Yamie Gbeisay, said the government did not produce sufficient evidence to convict Samukai and his two deputy ministers of money laundering and economic sabotage.

But the Supreme Court in its decision upholding the lower court's guilty verdict said all public officials and employees shall obey all lawful instructions issued to them by their supervisors and they shall be held liable and responsible for acts of commission or omission as in the case of the corruption verdict.

The court found: "That the defendant is guilty of misuse of public fund when he disposes, use, or transfer any interest or property which is entrusted to him as of.

That there is unrefuted evidence gathered from the record of this case that the soldiers of the AFL compulsory contributed to the fund in the AFL pension account established at Ecobank Liberia LTD therefore the said account is not a public account intended for the ministry of national defense.

That there is evidence from the record showed that defendant Samukai over fiduciary of the soldiers of the AFL pension account.

Wherefore in view of the foregoing, the final judgement of the trial court judge is hereby affirmed with modification[MS1] .

Samukai and his co-defendants are sentenced to serve up to two years in jail or pay the $1.3 million[MS2] .

The Supreme Court ruled that the sentence will be suspended if the defendants shall restitute the full amount of USD 1,147,456.35 or 50% thereof within the period of six months and plan with the court to pay the remaining portion in one year.

Failure to pay will result in the defendants' incarceration in the common jail and there in until the full amount is paid or liquidated at the rate of 25 USD per month as provided by law, the Supreme Court ruled.

The National Election Commission was expected to certify Samukai on last week but put the certification on hold because of the court's ruling.

NEC's Chair Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah, informed Mr. Samukai, and his lawyers that he would be certificated later.

Sources at the NEC told FrontPage Africa that Samukai's certification was postponed because the commissioners could not agree on the letter from Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean ordering the commission to halt the certification based on the Supreme Court's ruling on the corruption verdict.