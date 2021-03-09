Liberia: Covid-19 Vaccine Is Finally Here

It Is Good News That the Covid-19 vaccine has arrived. Thankfully, delivery was made possible after a consignment of doses was cleared by the Indian government and drug manufacturers for COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) member countries.

AFTER A YEAR of global disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to deaths and hundreds of infection, economic breakdown, the path to recovery for the people of Liberia can finally begin.

THE 96,000 DOSES of Covishield, the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, one of the vaccines the government has ordered, arrived at the Roberts International Airport at on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m.

THIS IS A PHENOMENAL win for South-South cooperation and we laud the Indian government for this show of support and its unalloyed commitment to the cooperation as well as fulfilling its commitment to help the world with the COVID-19 vaccine.

INDEED, INDIA is proving to the world that it is not paying lip service to the fight against COVID-19 but taking a frontline position on the global stage in dealing with the deadly pandemic through the production of the vaccine.

SPEAKING MINUTES after the vaccines were presented to the government of Liberia by Dr. Peter Clement, Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to Liberia, Minister Kemayah said on behalf of Dr. George M. Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, the government and people of Liberia extend their hearted gratitude to the international partners through whom Liberia had benefited from COVAX Facility.

MINISTER KEMAYAH said the government is thrilled with the initial doses of 96,000 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccines, stating that it will further demonstrate Liberia's preparedness in continuation of fighting the Virus, noting that what they have received had further demonstrate astute leadership of President Weah.

HE STATED THAT the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health will leave no stone unturned in the adherence to all health protocol and preventive measures.

FOREIGN MINISTER KEMAYAH assured citizens that the vaccine provided to Liberia has been tested, proven to be fate to be utilized.