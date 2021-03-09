Kenya: Kagwe Urges Blood Donation to Save Lives As World Marks Women's Day

8 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
press release By Mutahi Kagwe

International Women's Day, 8th March, every year is a time when we celebrate women; our mothers, wives, sisters, aunties, nieces and colleagues. We celebrate their achievements and act towards improving their lives.

This year, we are marking the day under the global theme #'choose to challenge'. It aims to capture the need for us all to explore solutions to the challenges that women face.

In reflecting on the Health Care challenges that are very specific to women, we are acutely aware that many factors affect women's access to health care, especially during childbirth. We still loose too many women due to preventable causes during pregnancy and child birth. While the global average of maternal mortality is 211 per 100,000; Kenya's maternal mortality is on average 342 per 100,000 (WHO 2017).

It has been stated that "no woman should die while giving life". The Ministry of Health has over the last 5 years put in place policy measures to ensure that women are protected during pregnancy and child-birth. To address financial constraints of accessing health care, the Linda Mama Programme provides a valuable safety net.

In addition to these measures, the Ministry is aware that Postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) or excessive bleeding after childbirth is the leading cause of maternal mortality, accounting for more than 35% of all our maternal deaths. Availability of adequate and safe blood for every mother, at their point of need is therefore essential in keeping mothers alive.

I have in the past expressed my commitment to ensuring availability of safe blood and blood products across Kenya. During this International Women's Day, I reaffirm this commitment by ensuring that we keep mothers alive. I therefore invite all Kenyans to #choose to challenge, by stepping into the National Blood Satellites across the Counties to donate blood. This will allow the Blood Transfusion Service to test, process and distribute blood and blood products to at least 500 transfusing hospitals managed by County Governments and Private hospitals, all of which offer Maternity services.

Four weeks ago, I appointed Kenya's Blood Ambassadors, Mr. Sanya and Ms. Dafalla, who have donated blood a combined total of 152 times, to save the lives of fellow Kenyans. It is recommended that on average a healthy man can safely donate blood four times a year and a woman three times a year. These Ambassadors demonstrate that blood donation is SAFE. The Ministry has developed guidelines for blood management in the context of COVID-19.

To mark this year's International Women's Day, the Ministry of Health through the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services has partnered with County Governments, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, the Coalition of Blood for Africa (CoBA), AMREF, the Kenya Red Cross, LVCT Health, Lifebank, Lwala Community Allicance, Maisha Youth, Pledge25, Options UK and Bidco Africa Limited to conduct a three-day blood drive across Kenya.

I invite you all to choose to challenge yourself. Commit to Keeping a Mother Alive through donating blood in one of the 32 sites across the country, including Uhuru Park, Nairobi from Sunday 7th March- Tuesday 9th March 2021.

The writer is the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.