Kenya Records 337 New Covid Cases and 3 Deaths

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 337 COVID-19 cases that were detected from a sample size of 2,924 raising the total caseload in the country to 109,164.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 3 patients also succumbed to the virus, raising fatalities to 1,879.

However, 53 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease. They include 32 from the Home Based Care-progam and 21 from various hospitals across the country.

This raised the total number of recoveries in the country to 87,623.

By March 8, 532 patients were admitted in various health facilities including 74 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 who were on ventilatory support and 40 on supplemental oxygen.

Kenya is undertaking a national COVID-19 vaccination exercise targetting one million healthcare workers and security forces who are on the frontline.

Acting Public Health Director-General Patrick Amoth who was the first to take the jab has urged healthcare workers to volunteer for the vaccination amid reports that many are skeptical about it for lack of adequate sensitization.

The PS also urged continued adherence to the COVID-19 containment measures, despite the arrival of the vaccines.

"I can assure the safety of this vaccine as it has gone through a rigorous process, I encourage health workers to take this important step and get vaccinated," said Dr. Amoth, "I feel great to be vaccinated. It is safe you can see I have taken it no one should fear."

Kenya received 1.2 million vaccines last week Tuesday shipped in by UNICEF as part of the global COVAX alliance, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world.

The vaccines were availed free of charge as the Kenyan government did not incur any cost in procuring and transportation.

UNICEF vouched for the vaccine's safety dismissing as propaganda claims that the jab could present health challenges.

"Vaccination is voluntary. Let me assure all Kenyans that I have absolute confidence in the vaccine's safety and in its urgency, its importance and its necessity," said Stephen Jackson the UNICEF representative in the region.

The jabs will be administered free of charge in public health facilities when the national inoculation exercise targeting the rest of the population starts.