Kenya: Larry Madowo Exits Self-Qurantine After a Week

8 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

BBC journalist Larry Madowo is back to work after spending a week in self- quarantine.

Through his social media platforms, Madowo announced that he was back to work and his schedule looked fully packed.

"I'm out of quarantine in DC today! Just jumped on a train back to New York to film the first part of a story then flying 7 hours to San Francisco to finish it. It'll be a long day," he posted.

I'm out of quarantine in DC today!

Just jumped on a train back to New York to film the first part of a story then flying 7 hours to San Francisco to finish it. It'll be a long day pic.twitter.com/i52Zq9q8LE

- Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) March 8, 2021

On March 2, Madowo said he had decided to take the Coronavirus test after someone from his crew tested positive for the virus.

"I'm in quarantine for the first time since I started travelling across America to report the news. Someone on my crew in New York last week tested positive after a shoot. I've tested negative, but I'm staying home for 7 days just to be sure," he said.

He added that he was feeling fine and experienced no symptoms, "but I'm staying home to follow CDC guidelines in case my result was a false negative. This is the cost of reporting in a pandemic, but I take these risks willingly. I've got some shows to catch up on anyway."

