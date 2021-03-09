Rwanda: Hermas Muvunyi Starts Training Ahead of 2021 Paralympic Games

9 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Paralympian Hermas Cliff Muvunyi has started preparations for the 2021 Paralympic Games, where he will be one of the few athletes that will represent Rwanda.

Scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan from August 24 to September 5 this year, the Paralympic Games are international multi-sport events for athletes with disabilities.

They usually take place after every four years.

Due to Covid-19, the 2020 edition of the games was postponed to this year.

In the competition, Rwanda will be represented by only three athletes: Muvunyi, an athlete who competes in 5000 and 1000 meters races, Claudine Uwitije who plays shot-put, and the national sitting volleyball team.

Speaking to Times Sport, Muvunyi said he had started training alone - due to the restrictive measures put in place to contain Covid-19.

Muvunyi is the most decorated Paralympic athlete in the country.

He won gold medals in T46 men's 400 category at the 2011 Maputo All-Africa Games and the 2015 Brazzaville All-Africa Games.

He also won a gold medal at the 2013 Jeux de la Francophonie and struck bronze at the Marrakech Meeting Competition, after clocking 51 seconds and three microseconds in the T46 men's 400m category.

In a separate interview, Eric Karasira, who coaches Paralympic athletes, told this newspaper that Muvunyi and Uwitije have already been vaccinated against Covid-19, and that he is looking forward to permission from authorities for collective training sessions.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.