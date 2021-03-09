Angola: Over 20,000 Women Given Jobs - Minister

Luanda — Angolan government has secured jobs for 24,586 women from 2019 to date, the minister for Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Faustina Alves, said Monday in Luanda.

According to the official, in the same period, 107,312 women, out of a total of 210,103 people, were trained in various vocational skills, which, she added, shows the significant increase in the number of women joining the job and professional training programmes.

Faustina Alves was speaking during the celebrations of the World Women Day, 8 May, going with the theme "Women in the leadership: towards economic empowerment in times of Covid-19".

She added that 70,623 have been trained in the skills of midwives, cooking, financial education, decoration, sawing, soap manufacturing, leadership and other abilities.

The minister also said that 60 women trained in subjects relating to gender and family skills have been grouped into cooperatives, as part of their basic social protection responsibility.

Faustina Alves welcomed the adoption of the new Angolan Penal Code that responds to most legislative concerns, particularly concerning crimes whose lenient sentences have been aggravated.

The minister highlighted matters of harassment, genital mutilation, child pornography, child prostitution, sexual fraud, child sex trafficking that have gained a better definition.

