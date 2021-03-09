Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Detects South African, British Variants

8 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The South African and British variants of the Covid-19 virus have been detected in Angola, on passengers who arrived from abroad.

This was announced Monday evening in Luanda by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta.

According to the minister during the daily Covid-19 update briefing, the health authorities have detected seven cases of the South African variant, six of the British type, and four still being investigated.

Sílvia Lutucuta, said pre-embarking samples have been collected at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, from passengers who arrived in the country from January to March this year.

Of the above mentioned cases, five involve passengers from Lisbon (Portugal), one from Cameroon, three from Tanzania, four from Mozambique, one from Mali and three are still to be traced.

The minister urged upon Angolans the need to continue keeping the preventive measures by avoiding concentration of people as much as possible.

She added the epidemiological surveillance teams will tighten their action, particularly on travellers in institutional quarantine, in order to curb the rapid spread of the virus in the country.

Angola's current Covid-19 statistics show 21,108 positive cases, 515 deaths, 19,657 recoveries and 936 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, Angola reported 22 new Covid-19 infections, one death and 10 recoveries.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency.

