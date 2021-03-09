Zimbabwe: Ndibali Bounces Back As EFF Zimbabwe President

9 March 2021
THE Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe interim president Xolani Tshuma has been stripped of the party's presidency, barely five months after he took over the post.

Tshuma was appointed the party's interim president in November last year following the stepping down of the party's benefactor and founding president Innocent Ndibali who cited commitments elsewhere.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the United Kingdom-based Ndibali said the change in the party's leadership has been necessitated by the need to protect it from counter-revolutionaries whom he said had hijacked the organisation.

"In response to the need to continuing with growing the revolution and ensuring that the gains of the revolution are protected from counter-revolutionaries sponsored by external forces EFF (Zimbabwe) has taken a strategic decision to change the top leadership of the party," he said.

"The EFF Zimbabwe leadership had decided to unanimously bring back the party's founder president Innocent Gagu Ndibali to assume the position of the president.

"Following wide ranging consultations with the leaders of the party at the Central Command team level and Supreme Command level, it was concluded that I have the right experience and political leadership skills to take the party to the next level. The party recognised that Cde Tshuma worked tirelessly for the party during his time as president, and therefore, he has been redeployed to the position of vice president."

Ndibali also announced the appointment of Patrick Mpofu as national chairperson, deputy national chairperson Mika Sitsha, secretary general Jackie Mugwazi and treasurer Silvester Ncube.

He said as part of the restructuring exercise, the party's Central Command will also be restructured.

"The Central Command team will be reconstituted at the National People's Assembly (NPA) to bring in new fighters who will dedicate time and skills to the revolution. The party will continue revamping other party structures. The party is also speeding up building structures across the length and breadth of the country," he said.

According to Ndibali, the restructuring of the structures and verification exercise will be conducted when the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased.

"EFF Zimbabwe would like to make it categorically clear to all the fighters that the party has a renewed strategy to mobilise the ground forces. We are a radical, militant economic emancipation movement which brings together fearless and radical activists."

In 2017, Ndibali made headlines after he was arrested while addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre.

Police alleged he had violated his visa conditions by addressing journalists. He was, however, in court.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

