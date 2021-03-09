Zimbabwe: Mamombe Sues Kazembe, Matanga for $15m Over Nude Pictures

MDC Alliance Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri are suing Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga for $15 million on allegations of circulating their nude pictures while they were hospitalised last year.

In summons filed separately at the High Court, Mamombe is claiming $10 million while Chimbiri is demanding $5 million for the shame they endured after their nude pictures went viral on social media platforms.

The photos were captured by a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer identified as Chief Superintendent Philip who has been cited as the first respondent in the summons.

"The first defendant would at various times request the plaintiff to remove clothing to expose the various sections of her body so that she would capture them. This exercise was carried out solely by the first defendant and no other person was granted permission by the plaintiff to do so."

"The circulation of the plaintiff's sensitive photographs was made without reasonable grounds and therefore negligent, malicious and unlawful. At all material times, the first defendant who negligently and unlawfully released the sensitive photographs of the plaintiff's body into circulation was acting within the course and scope of her employment under the control or instructions of the Commissioner General and the minister," said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who are representing the two.

Mamombe, Chimbiri and Netsai Murova were hospitalised last year at a local private clinic following their abduction by suspected state agents.

According to Mamombe and Chimbiri, Philip took the pictures claiming to be conducting some investigations on the alleged abduction.

Cited as respondents are; Chief Superintendent Philip, Detective Chief Inspector Chafa, Officer in Charge Law and Order Harare Central Police station, Commissioner Makotose and Officer Commanding Criminal Investigations Headquarters, Police Commissioner General Matanga and Home Affairs Minister Kazembe.

The matter is yet to be heard.