Zimbabwe: 'Covid-19 Lockdown Has Brought More Harm Than Good to Women'

A Manicaland based community development pressure group, Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) has raised alarm over the COVID-19 induced national lockdown which they said has brought more harm to women than good.

In a statement to mark the international women's day, PYCD said COVID-19 induced lockdowns dashed Zimbabwe's hope of achieving gender equity due to the continuous rise in gender based violence.

"The adoption of Covid-19 lockdowns as measure to contain the pandemic has brought more harm than good to women. The hope of achieving gender equity is being dashed as cases of gender based violence continue to rise locally and globally," the organization said.

Meanwhile, PYCD hailed scores of women in Chipinge, Manicaland whose stories of defying cultural norms to propel in leadership stand out as a source inspiration for all women across the world.

"PYCD is working closely with inspirational women who have chosen to take the challenge in advancing gender equality in their homes and communities. The work by female traditional leaders and female councilors in Chipinge has given the work of PYCD an edge in the agenda to empower women leadership," the organization added.

The 2021 International Women's Day commemorations are being held under the theme #ChooseToChallenge.

According to Yourstory.com, the day is commemorated to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while highlighting the problems they face in day-to-day life as well as in the professional environment.