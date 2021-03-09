Tanzania: Al-Merrikh Fielded Ineligible Players Against Simba Sc

8 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Simba SC is could sail through to the quarter finals earlier than expected if CAF chooses to awards them three points and two goals after it emerged that Al-Merrikh had violated the competition's regulations.

Sudanese side Al-Merrikh risks sanctions from CAF after fielding two ineligible players against Tanzanian champions Simba in CAF Champions' League encounter on Saturday.

The club fielded Mohammed Al -Rashed and Ramadhan Agab who are serving a six-month ban for double signing of contracts.

According to sources within Simba the two players plated the game while still serving the six-month ban that was imposed on them by the Sudan Football Association

Simba has obtained documents written by the association that show that the players were meant to serve the ban until mid April after signing for both Al- Hilal and Al-Merrikh

