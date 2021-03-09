Tanzania: Tigo Pesa Marks 10 Years of Mobile Financial Services in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Tigo Tanzania is today celebrating 10 years of Tigo Pesa, a financial service platform that boosts of 9 million active customers since its inception.

Over the past decade, Tigo Pesa has evolved from providing remittance services to a fully-fledged financial service with expanded ecosystem offering micro-loans, insurance, utility payments, mobile banking, international remittance, government payments and merchant payment.

Speaking during the anniversary ceremony held in Dar es Salaam, the ‎head of Mobile Financial Services - Tigo Pesa, Angelica Pesha, said it has been an exciting journey that has transformed many lives.

"It has been an exciting journey of transforming lives of millions of Tigo Pesa users across Tanzania while playing a significant role in revolutionizing mobile money industry and contributing to the financial inclusion agenda in the country. Currently, Tigo Pesa facilitate more than 1 billion transactions annually, circulating over Sh27 trillion within the ecosystem therefore contribute significantly to the country's economy," she said.

She added: Through its expanding network, Tigo Pesa has been able to reach the unbanked population and provide them with an easy, secure, and affordable payment and saving system, a drive towards achieving a more financially included community. The Tigo Pesa service has created direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 120,000 agents across the country who make their daily income through facilitating customers transactions.

The agents during that period have received over Sh692 billion in commissions.

"In addition, through our seamless financial transactions solutions, Tigo Pesa has enabled small and large businesses to increase business efficiency and productivity hence contribute to the growth of the digital economy," added Pesha

"With the spirit of customer centric innovation, Tigo Pesa has managed to bring a number of first to the world solutions including; mobile money Interoperability, International money transfer with currency conversion,Self-Care tools to give customers more control of their transactions and wallets, Micro-Insurance services , Interest distributions, Merchant payment services and Mobile Financial Servies App."

Present at the press briefing the Tigo marketing Services manager, William Mpinga said they have campaign to celebrate Tigo Pesa achievements, with a theme Jana, Leo na Kesho, Tunaendelea kuwa Zaidi ya Pesa is launched today where everyone wins with Tigo Pesa.

"Throughout the 10 weeks of this campaign customers will get cash bonuses of up to Sh10,000, free minutes, free SMS, or free MB when they use Tigo Pesa to; make payments for bills, utility, goods and services, send money to other Tigo Pesa customers, receiving money from the bank or other networks and other countries," he said.

"Customers will also enter a weekly draw where 10 customers will stand a chance to win TSh 1 Million every week and 10 grand winners will get a chance to win TSh 10 Million each at the end of the campaign. There will also be various bonuses for the Tigo Pesa wakalas based on their performance. " added Mpinga