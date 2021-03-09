Angola: Covid-19 - Elderly Vaccination Starts

8 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Covid-19 vaccination in elderly people and with underlying diseases in Luanda will start on Tuesday, the Health minister announced Monday.

Speaking to journalists in Luanda, Sílvia Lutucuta said the vaccination will be conducted this week, concurrently covering healthcare personnel.

She added that the target are people at the age of 65 and older with underlying diseases.

Sílvia Lutucuta reaffirmed that the jab is safe and has no perverse effect.

According to information, 3,000 people have been vaccinated in the last three days in the country.

For her part, the World Health Organisation representative to Angola, Djamila Cabral, praised the organisation of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination in Angola.

The official stated that this healthcare professionals vaccination comprises various dimensions, which includes being an example and providing protection to the healthcare personnel who are on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Second to Luanda, will follow the provinces of Benguela (centre) and Cabinda (north) as the regions with more active cases of Covid-19.

According to the vaccination plan designed by the Government, the operation will cover, in the first phase, 20 percent of the Angolan population, totalling 6,4 million permanently exposed people, like the health professionals, social service workers and public order and security personnel, people with underlying diseases and adults at the age of 40 and above.

Angola has so far received 624,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, under the Covax Initiative.

In total, 52 percent of the population are expected to get the vaccine, totalling 16,8 million people older than 16 years of age.

6,4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and others are expected in the country until June this year to cover the needs of the first phase of the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan.

The AstraZeneca vaccine of Indian make is one of the three more used in the world in the prevention of infection, with a nearly 90 percent proven efficacy.

Angolan Government is working with the Covax Initiative that includes the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, the WHO and the the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), in order to secure the country's access to the vaccines.

In the Covid-19 combat and prevention, the Angolan Government has so far spent Kz 32 billion (1 Usd is Kz 608,296)

Angola

Angola has also got Usd 6,2 million in United Nations agencies aid for reagents and biosecurity materials.

Speaking to journalists in Luanda, Sílvia Lutucuta said the vaccination will be conducted this week, concurrently covering healthcare personnel.

She added that the target are people at the age of 65 and older with underlying diseases.

Sílvia Lutucuta reaffirmed that the jab is safe and has no perverse effect.

According to information, 3,000 people have been vaccinated in the last three days in the country.

For her part, the World Health Organisation representative to Angola, Djamila Cabral, praised the organisation of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination in Angola.

The official stated that this healthcare professionals vaccination comprises various dimensions, which includes being an example and providing protection to the healthcare personnel who are on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Second to Luanda, will follow the provinces of Benguela (centre) and Cabinda (north) as the regions with more active cases of Covid-19.

According to the vaccination plan designed by the Government, the operation will cover, in the first phase, 20 percent of the Angolan population, totalling 6,4 million permanently exposed people, like the health professionals, social service workers and public order and security personnel, people with underlying diseases and adults at the age of 40 and above.

Angola has so far received 624,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, under the Covax Initiative.

In total, 52 percent of the population are expected to get the vaccine, totalling 16,8 million people older than 16 years of age.

6,4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and others are expected in the country until June this year to cover the needs of the first phase of the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan.

The AstraZeneca vaccine of Indian make is one of the three more used in the world in the prevention of infection, with a nearly 90 percent proven efficacy.

Angolan Government is working with the Covax Initiative that includes the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, the WHO and the the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), in order to secure the country's access to the vaccines.

In the Covid-19 combat and prevention, the Angolan Government has so far spent Kz 32 billion (1 Usd is Kz 608,296)

Angola

Angola has also got Usd 6,2 million in United Nations agencies aid for reagents and biosecurity materials.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.