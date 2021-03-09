Angola: Covid-19 - Elderly Vaccination Starts

Luanda — The Covid-19 vaccination in elderly people and with underlying diseases in Luanda will start on Tuesday, the Health minister announced Monday.

Speaking to journalists in Luanda, Sílvia Lutucuta said the vaccination will be conducted this week, concurrently covering healthcare personnel.

She added that the target are people at the age of 65 and older with underlying diseases.

Sílvia Lutucuta reaffirmed that the jab is safe and has no perverse effect.

According to information, 3,000 people have been vaccinated in the last three days in the country.

For her part, the World Health Organisation representative to Angola, Djamila Cabral, praised the organisation of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination in Angola.

The official stated that this healthcare professionals vaccination comprises various dimensions, which includes being an example and providing protection to the healthcare personnel who are on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Second to Luanda, will follow the provinces of Benguela (centre) and Cabinda (north) as the regions with more active cases of Covid-19.

According to the vaccination plan designed by the Government, the operation will cover, in the first phase, 20 percent of the Angolan population, totalling 6,4 million permanently exposed people, like the health professionals, social service workers and public order and security personnel, people with underlying diseases and adults at the age of 40 and above.

Angola has so far received 624,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, under the Covax Initiative.

In total, 52 percent of the population are expected to get the vaccine, totalling 16,8 million people older than 16 years of age.

6,4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and others are expected in the country until June this year to cover the needs of the first phase of the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan.

The AstraZeneca vaccine of Indian make is one of the three more used in the world in the prevention of infection, with a nearly 90 percent proven efficacy.

Angolan Government is working with the Covax Initiative that includes the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, the WHO and the the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), in order to secure the country's access to the vaccines.

In the Covid-19 combat and prevention, the Angolan Government has so far spent Kz 32 billion (1 Usd is Kz 608,296)

Angola has also got Usd 6,2 million in United Nations agencies aid for reagents and biosecurity materials.

