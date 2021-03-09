Angola Defends Women Participation in Peace Processes

Luanda — Angola has defended the participation of women in peace processes, considering this to be crucial in the quest for sustainable solutions to conflicts and in dynamic changes involving world pacification and security.

This stand was expressed Monday by Angola's permanent representative to the United Nations Organisation (UNO), Maria de Jesus Ferreira, during an online meeting held in New York to mark the World Women Day, 8 March.

According to the diplomat, in order for this participation to have a significant impact, the role of women in decision making concerning conflict prevention and resolution, as well as in peace operations, should be increased.

She said a better gender equilibrium and less gender prejudiced decisions would lead to a great impact on the successful building and maintenance of peace around the world.

Maria de Jesus recalled that since the World Women Day was officially instituted by the United Nations in 1975, many actions have been taken towards recognising the rights of women, but there is still a lot left for gender equality to be attained.

The UN Security Council decision to adopt the 1325 Resolution (2000), the first on women, peace and security, which promoted their participation in peacekeeping processes, like the prevention and resolution of conflicts and peace building, were highlighted by ambassador Maria de Jesus.

The diplomat also mentioned the call of the UN secretary general, Antóni Guterres, recalling that peacekeeping is faced with critical challenges and its success depends on all parties playing their roles within a renewed collective commitment.

She on the occasion welcomed the UN secretary general's Peacekeeping Initiative Action towards increasing the number of women in peace and security processes and his call to the countries that contribute to name women for leadership positions, stressing that discrimination and harassment against women are real.

The diplomat recalled that during the long lasting and devastating civil war in Angola, women played a relevant role in the peace process at all levels, both directly in the ranks of the military forces or in the communities, keeping the country united, while their male counterparts were on the battle front.

She highlighted the implementation of the national action plan aimed at promoting gender equality in all stages of the peacekeeping process and security, starting from the Armed Forces, the National Police and all concerned sectors.

Maria de Jesus recalled as well that Angola has subscribed the main human and development rights for women and girls, such as the Convention for the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the 4th World Conference on Women and the Declaration and Beijing Action Programme, locally adopted for national implementation.

She also mentioned the alignment of the national matters on gender equality, with the measures and goals of the 2030 agenda, on the Sustainable Development, the Africa Union 2063 Agenda and other international instruments and conventions on gender equality.

