Gambia: PPP Maintains Kebba E. Jallow As Party Leader

8 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Jarra Cham

The People's Progressive Party (PPP) has maintained Honourable Kebba E. Jallow as its secretary general and party leader.

According to the party, the other executive positions are as follows: Hon. Muhammed Ndow as deputy secretary general and deputy party leader, Hon. Duta Kamaso as deputy national president, Mrs Amie Jallow Foster as national treasurer and Mr. Sheikh Manka also as deputy national president.

In a press release made available to this paper, the Central Committee of the party thanked members, supporters, PPP Diaspora wing, donors and all well-wishers for their support and contribution to the successful holding of the party's 2021 national congress held at Brikama-Ba, Lower Fulladu.

It could be recalled that the Banjul South lawmaker, Touma Njai recently announced she has formed a splinter executive to lead the party pending what she called- 'free and fresh fair elections'.

At a recent presser she convened, she said she rejected the election of Kebba Jallow as new leader.

