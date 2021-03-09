Gambia: GRA Board of Directors Pay Courtesy Visit to Mandinary Depot

Board of directors and senior management of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) recently paid courtesy call on the general manager of Gam Petroleum Deport in Mandinary, Saikou Drammeh.

The tour party also visited the management of a new incomplete construction castle depot site called General Petroleum Service (GPS), a private company owned by Hassid Massry and his wife Maja Massry, both Gambians.

The courtesy call was part of GRA board of directors and senior management's second leg of its field visit to various regional offices across the country.

The new under construction depot is estimated to be 68,000 square meters and owned by one Hassid Massry and his wife Maja Massry.

The new depot is expected to be completed before the end of the year. It is also expected to employ 50% Gambians.

Staffs of the company are expected to undergo several trainings to ensure effective and safety operation at the depot before it commences operations.

The delegation was headed by GRA board chairperson who was accompanied by top brass of the authority.

Commissioner General of GRA Yankuba Darboe expressed appreciation with the level of work done at the site.

He further expressed GRA's strong commitment and support towards the realisation of the project in The Gambia.

Mr. Darboe added that the visit was to gather first-hand information on the on-going project that is key to not only GRA but also the whole country.

According to Commissioner General Darboe, GRA attaches significant interest to the new depot project as it will add value to the country's revenue base when completed.

CG Darboe emphasised the country's need for more investment, noting that with such investments the country is ready for enough supply as well as re-export.

He highlighted the need to encourage such investors rather than discouraging them.

Darboe acknowledged the efforts of the owners particularly the CEO and his wife for their wonderful investment in the country.

Madam Maja Massry, the brain behind the project assured GRA that the project when completed will be a model depot in The Gambia.

She expressed hope that the project will help increase revenue for the development of the country.

The project, she added, is at the final stage of completion and will have four products.