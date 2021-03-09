Ghana: Hearts Crush Wafa 4-0

8 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

New coach of Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu, marked his debut on a shimmering fashion after leading Hearts to beat WAFA 4-0 in their 17th week league encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Hearts took advantage of their numerical advantage and scored through Patrick Razak in the 33rd minute after WAFA's captain Abukari Ibrahim, had been shown a straight red card, for hacking down the goal-scorer.

The Phobians increased the tally to 2-0 in the 63rd minute through Isaac Mensah after receiving a pass from Victor Aidoo.

Barely two minutes later, man-of-the-match Raddy Ovouka made it 3-0, having done a couple of radiant assists himself.

Unmarked Michelle Sarpong nailed the coffin of the Sogakope boys - who have proven to be poor away travelers, with the fourth goal.

Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times.

