Ghana 2023 LOC Briefs President On Progress of Work

8 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Four of the nine members of the Ghana 2023 African Games Local Organising Committee (LOC) led by Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Executive Chairman and Mr Mustapha Ussif, the new Minister of Youth and Sports, paid a working visit to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, last week Thursday to update him on the activities of the LOC.

The Executive Chairman, briefed the President on the LOC's achievements so far since it was inaugurated five months ago.

Dr Ofosu-Asare filled the President in on a plethora of issues including LOC's facilitation of the construction of the multi-purpose stadium for the Games at Borteyman and how it reviewed the Protocol Agreement with the African Union (AU) which is to be signed between Ghana and the AU, owners of the Games; efforts to improve Ghana's position on the Medal Table during the Games; and holding of stakeholders' meetings with the media to promote the African Games as some of the important achievements of the LOC.

The President praised the LOC for their achievements so far and said he considered the hosting of the Games as a national project and thus his government "will do all it takes to get it done to make Ghana and Africa proud."

He assured members of the LOC that his door would always be open to them to regularly come and keep him posted on the progress of the project.

On the construction of the stadium, Dr Ofosu-Asare said the LOC was proposing at most May 1, 2021, to enable them meet all the deadlines set by the AU.

The President said he was ready to do everything possible to ensure that work on the stadium starts soon. The Executive Chairman thanked the President for the opportunity he offered them despite his busy schedule.

