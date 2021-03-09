Ghana: Nunoo Mensah Gets Top ANOCA Appointment

Incumbent President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, has appointed to serve on the Development Commission of the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA).

The appointment comes as a big boost to the GOC capo ahead of the March 15 congress where he seeks a fresh mandate.

Mr Nunoo Mensah's appointment, according to a release signed by the ANOCA President, Mr Mustapha Berraf, takes effect from March 4, this year.

"I'm thrilled by this appointment since my supreme interest is to develop sports and build the requisite capacity for development," he told the Times Sports at the weekend.

The missions of the Development Commission, among others, is to develop, propose, monitor and evaluate ANOCA's development strategy aiming at improving its organisation and functioning, at all levels; to broaden and intensify the activities of ANOCA, of its various components as well as those of all the stakeholders in its events.

It shall also determine the development targets of ANOCA towards National Olympic Committees (NOCs), national sports federations as well as athletes, with the aim of making sport and Olympism a major tool for the individual and collective social growth, development and radiance of members of the African Olympic family.

Mr Nunoo Mensah, a member of the Ghana 2023 African Games Local Organising Committee (LOC), shall serve on the ANOCA Development Commission with 16 other members selected across the continent.

Others are Messrs Barry Hendricks, South Africa; Ahmed Habu Gumel, Nigeria; Mrs Bouchra Hajij, Morocco; Dr Ashebir Gayo, Ethiopia; Mrs Beatrice Ayikorou, Uganda; Mr Amar Bramia, Algeria; Mr Hamdi Rahim, Egypt; Mr Paul Tergat, Kenya; Mr Augustin Senghor, Senegal and Mr Abner Axel Xoagub, Namibia.

The rest are Mr Vivian Gungaram, Mauritius; Mr Foloko Alfred, Zambia; Olympic Solidarity Representative, Mr Olivier Niamkey, Rapporteur of the Commission, Ms Ezera Tshabangu, Assistants to the President of the Commission, Mr David Ojongo and Mr Abdourahman Kalkaba.

Mr Nunoo Mensah is being contested for the GOC top seat by president of the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA), Mr Richard Akpokavie in the March 15 election.