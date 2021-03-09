Ghana: 6 MPs to Sponsor Bi-Partisan Private Members Bill On Homosexuality

Six Members of Parliament (MPs) have hinted of jointly sponsoring a bi-partisan Private Members Bill for the House to pass legislation to proscribe and criminalise the advocacy and practice of homosexuality in the country.

According to the six lawmakers, the bill, if passed, would strengthen Ghana's legal jurisprudence and existing legislation on unnatural carnal knowledge to reflect the current state of affairs.

They are Samuel Nartey George, MP, Ningo-Prampram, Emmanuel Bedzrah, MP, Ho West, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu, all members of the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs.

The majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs are, Andy Appiah Kubi, Asante Akim North, John Ntim Fordjour, Assin South, and Kwaku Asante-Boateng, Asante Akim South.

The intention of the six lawmakers follows the opening of an advocacy office for Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersexual (LGBTQI), in Accra.

In a statement on behalf of the group on the floor of Parliament in Accra on Friday, Mr Sam George said the opening of the office, which has been closed down, was a criminal act.

He said "Mr Speaker, without mincing words and stating as a matter of fact, any action aimed at promoting LGBTQI+ activities in this country is illegal and a clear breach of our constitution and criminal codes. Section 104(2) of the Criminal Code states that unnatural carnal knowledge is sexual intercourse with a person in an unnatural manner or with an animal.

Mr Sam George stressed that the perverted actions of homosexuals, whether consensual or not, constituted a crime under Ghanaian law.

He said "As a representation of our culture, traditions, religious and customary beliefs and morals as a country, any attempt to depart from the current position of the law on homosexuality would be an unprecedented assault on the fabric of the traditions and customs as Ghanaians.

Mr Sam George said "it will be an attempt to alter the very fibre and DNA of what makes us Ghanaian. The unitary position of the several cultures and ethnicities within the jurisdiction of the Republic on an abhorrence for homosexuality is testament to its unacceptability to the vast majority of Ghanaians".

He said the decision by some diplomats to grace the opening of the LGBTQI advocacy office was disrespectful to their host country.

Mr Sam George stated that "This is nothing short of an open attack on the laws of our country and such unfortunately irresponsible conduct cannot be overlooked or treated with kid gloves. The sovereignty of this country must be respected and protected."

He asked the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to add voice to the fight against LGBTQI activities in the country.

"The future of Ghana, as we know it, and the sanctity of marriage depends on us. May posterity remember us kindly for our stand in defence of what is virtuous," Mr George said.