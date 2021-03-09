Nigeria: IWD - APC Govs Restated Prioritization of 6 Months Maternity Leave for Nursing Mothers

Abuja — As the world marks the 2021 International Women's Day, governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have reiterated commitment to prioritise a recommendation to grant nursing mothers 6 months leave.

This was contained in a communique issued after a virtual meeting with the theme: 'Developing Common Policy Initiatives on Maternal & Child Nutrition Promotion in APC States,' held by Secretaries to Governments of APC controlled states on Thursday.

The communique, which was signed by Alhaji Adamu Fanini and Prof Danladi Atu, the SSGs of Jigawa and Plateau States, respectively, was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

"Because of the significant role parental support plays in the lives of children and the need to enhance the health of nursing mothers, APC States are committed to implementing the recommendation to prioritise granting 180 days (6 months) maternity leave for nursing mothers in the APC States.

"Given the import of nutrition to addressing the problems of stunting and wasting in children, the meeting agreed that APC controlled states commit themselves to promoting essential nutrient fortified foods and supplements for children under the ages of 5 and nursing mothers.

"Considering the importance of robust public engagement in the implementation of the Framework for Maternal and Child Nutrition, APC States undertake to design effective communication strategies to raise public awareness and transform public attitudes towards issues related to malnutrition and its effects on the Child and nursing mothers." The communique stated in part.