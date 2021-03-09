Africa: Cycling - Team Nigeria Eyes Medal Haul , Storms Egypt for Africa Championship

9 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Abuja — Team Nigeria has vowed to put up an impressive performance and win medals at the 2021 African Road Race and Track Championship as the contingent will arrive in Cario, Egypt, today.

A total of 11 cyclists alongside four officials will join two other two athletes in Egypt, having departed Abuja for the African showpiece scheduled to commence tomorrow, March 10 to Sunday, March 14, 2021.

While speaking to newsmen yesterday before the departure of the team, the technical director and chief coach of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Mohammed Bashir, said the contingent is well prepared to harvest medals in the junior and senior events notwithstanding tough contest they are going to face from South Africa and Egypt.

"Nigeria is a country to reckon within in the African track cycling. Though, we have South Africa and Egypt who are very good, but this is not the first time we will be meeting them. We have also improved on our last outing at the African track championship," he said.

"In the junior category, Nigeria is doing very well and we have a complete team to pick medals in the team and the individual events."

"Mary Samuel who was ranked 5th in the world two years ago is also in the team. So, we hope to come back with medals."

Yekeen Tawakalt Oyetayo, who would be competing in the senior category said, she's ready to deliver medals for the country.

"As I'm going, I promise to come back with something good more than just a medal, but a gold medal. Even though the camp preparation was very short, we are fully prepared because most of us have been training at home and we have our individual strength. With all these puts together we are good to go to conquer Africa," she said.

