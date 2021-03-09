Nigeria: Gambari, Marwa, Shehu Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

Abuja — The chief of staff to the president, Ibrahim Gambari, yesterday received the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Recall that some frontline health workers as well as President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received theirs on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The public vaccination is to reassure Nigerians of the safety and the efficacy of the vaccines.

He was given the jab at exactly 10:28am after e-registration and filling out of their vaccination card and sat for 15 minutes according to the routine of vaccination.

He was later presented with vaccination card by the chief medical director of the State House Medical Centre, Dr. Husain Munir.

The former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, and the chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), also received his jab at 10:39am while the permanent secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, received his at 10:11:43am and senior special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, received his at 10:41am, while Dr. Munir handed them their vaccination card.

They were all given the vaccine by chief nursing officer of the State House Clinic, Esther Ibrahim.

In his remarks, Gambari said the vaccination was painless and that he followed the footsteps of President Buhari who demonstrated leadership alongside his deputy receiving the jabs on Saturday.

He advised eligible Nigerians to take the vaccines assuring that it is safe. He added that the more Nigerians are vaccinated the more we are safe. NDLEA boss, Marwa said the vaccine is painless and he feels good.

He congratulated Nigerians that the vaccines are now in Nigeria and urged them to take the vaccine stressing that soon the country will be COVID-19 free.

Recall that the Federal Government had on Saturday hinted that getting COVID-19 vaccination could become a requirement for all international passengers as the fight against the killer infection gathers steam.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said some countries have already started introducing restrictions for receiving visitors.