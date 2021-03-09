Gambia: PDOIS Caravan Tour Receives Rousing Welcome in Banjul, KM

8 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism on Saturday embarked on a Caravan Tour of Banjul and Kanifing Municipality.

The Caravan Tour was the first of PDOIS' 2021 engagement with the citizenry as the party plans to launch the Transformative Agenda (TA 2021) geared towards bringing about the much desired system change for The Gambia.

The Caravan Tour brought together thousands of PDOIS supporters who were all cheering "PDOIS by Choice" and "System Change".

PDOIS' leader Halifa Sallah said his party agenda is to eradicate ignorance and poverty in the country.

"We can eradicate ignorance and poverty," he said.

TA 2021 is the party's manifesto which the delegates would have the chance to scrutinize today.

Follow the detail report in the next article that will follow.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

