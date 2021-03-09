Zimbabwe: Path Cleared for Motsepe's Coronation

Senior Sports Editor

THE remaining hurdle in Patrice Motsepe's path to the CAF presidency was cleared yesterday when the outgoing leader of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, failed to overturn the FIFA ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Although Ahmad received partial relief, with his ban being reduced from five to two years, and his fine also being slashed from US$200 000 to US$50 000, it won't be enough to give him the muscle to force a postponement of the elections for his successor.

Had Ahmad been cleared of any wrong doing, he would have had the power to ask for a review of the decision by FIFA, to bar him from the contest, which was based on the world football governing body's decision, to ban him from the game.

The latest decision from CAS means the Malagasy football official will still bow out under a cloud of shame while it clears the path for Motsepe's coronation in Morocco on Friday.

The South African billionaire is the only remaining candidate for the CAF presidency after some boardroom deals resulted in three other candidates - Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania, Augustine Senghor of Senegal and Jacques Anouma of Cote d'Ivoire - withdrew from the contest.

Yahya and Senghor are set to become CAF vice-presidents while Anuoma, a former FIFA Council member, is expected to be named as a special advisor to Motsepe.

The deals to bring the candidates under a single umbrella, were done with the blessing of FIFA and their boss, Gianni Infantino, who has spent weeks visiting various parts of the continent.

"The four leaders have reiterated that what unites them is much stronger than what could potentially divide them," FIFA said in a statement.

"This was the reason it was decided that they should join forces and form a team under the leadership of Patrice Motsepe."

And, Infantino concurred, at the weekend, in the Mauritania capital, Nouakchott.

"I am delighted that FIFA has been able to contribute, even if just a little, to this crucial moment for football on this great continent," he said.

"The agreement reached by the candidates is a strong signal for Africa, and also for the world. Africa is present and is a key player for the future of global football.

"This is also a sign of unity and commitment in bringing African football to the very top level where it should be.

"A united Africa, behind a concrete vision and project, is stronger. United we are stronger.

"This is what we were hearing from the African member associations in the last weeks, so I am sure they are also very happy at this moment."

While the other challengers had agreed to step aside, there was always a hurdle which, a possible nullification of the ban, imposed on Ahmad by FIFA, could erect on the poll process.

However, this has now been eliminated by the CAS ruling, which was released yesterday, which keeps Ahmad banned from the game, for two years.

"The CAS panel has partially upheld the appeal and has reduced the length of the suspension imposed on Mr Ahmad to two years, starting today, less the period of suspension already served between 19 November 2020 and 29 January 2021, and has also reduced the fine, fixed now at CHF50,000," read the judgment.

"In the Challenged Decision, the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee found that Mr Ahmad had committed several infractions of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE).

"A ban from taking part, in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for five years, as well as a fine of CHF 200 000, were imposed on him.

"In his appeal to the CAS, Mr Ahmad sought the annulment of the challenged decision. In agreement with Mr Ahmad and FIFA, an expedited procedure was conducted and a hearing was held by videoconference on 2 and 3 March 2021.

"The panel of arbitrators, in charge of the matter, composed of Mr Olivier Carrard (Switzerland), president, Prof Thomas Clay (France), and of Prof. Massimo Coccia (Italy), after having deliberated, found M Ahmad guilty of violating the FCE for the following offences:

Violation of articles 20 and 28 FCE: failure to record various financial transactions, acceptance of cash payments, bank transfers of bonuses and indemnities without a contractual or regulatory basis;

Violation of articles 20, 25 and 28 FCE: distribution of gifts and misappropriation of funds (use of CAF's money to help finance an invitation to a pilgrimage to Mecca (Umrah) in favour of certain presidents of national federations, an invitation which was not directly related to football; contrary to the rest of the decision, this offence was only retained by a majority of the Panel and not unanimously)

"On the other hand, the Panel cleared Mr. Ahmad of any breach of the 'Tactical Steel' contracts, the Panel considers that the documents in the file do not support the conclusion that Mr. Ahmad would have received any personal benefit, in particular in the context of the transaction with Tactical Steel for the equipment for the 2018 African Nations Championship (no breach of the duty of loyalty and no abuse of power (Articles 15, 25 and 28 FCE)."

Ahmad had been found guilty by FIFA for his questionable association with French company, Tactical Steel, who became a key supplier of equipment to CAF, under the Malagasy official's watch, in 2017.

CAF's decision to cancel an order, worth about US$250 000 with German sportswear giant, Puma, which had come with a 60 percent discount, in favour of an order from Tactical Steel, which cost US$1 015 313, was considered by FIFA as a questionable transaction. It didn't help that Tactical Steel was owned by Frenchman Romuald Seiller, who also happened to be an old friend of Ahmad's former attaché, Loic Gerand.

This attracted the attention of French authorities and, in June 2019, Ahmad was questioned by the country's corruption busters, in Paris, before being released.

And, now, the path for Motsepe's coronation is clear. Yahya, the Mauritania Football Federation boss, was the last of the candidates, to withdraw his bid.

"Now, alongside Patrice, Augustin and Jacques Anouma, it is my turn to give back to African soccer what it has given me," he said in a statement. "This historic alliance is, in my opinion, the greatest honour for the future of CAF and African football. Through this historic alliance, I have chosen to break with the old ways, divergences and behaviour of the past."