Zimbabwe: Golden Girl Muzinda Continues to Charm the World

9 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE'S queen of the motor circuit, and multiple award-winning athlete, Tanya Muzinda, has challenged women to always support each other.

Muzinda has made a name for herself, as a golden girl of the motocross circuit, taking on the men's world, and showing she can triumph.

She was featured on BBC World morning television show yesterday, as part of the celebrations of the International Women's Day.

The teenage sensation, who is now based in the United States, was at her usual best, with her intelligence and inspiring words.

Her message was clear.

"Obviously, I'm not perfect," she said.

"Sometimes, l fall back and just lose my motivation for everything, and I think that is something a lot of people go through, as well.

"But, it's kind of all about picking yourself up and remembering the reason, why for everything, women supporting each other is really important, because we only have each other."

Muzinda followed this up with message on Twitter, wishing all the women around the world, a happy day.

"The women in our lives, and beyond, contribute towards success and betterment.

"The sun doesn't set without their love and contribution.

"Each new day, they are inspiring us in ways that are difficult to describe.

"Happy International Women's Day," she tweeted.

The 16-year-old rider's amazing story has become the subject of focus for many international news organisations.

Four years ago, the BBC World Service told her story, to the world, and they later did a short film, about her story, on their channel "My life Motorcross Girl."

Other international news organisations, including CNN, have also reported on the wonderkid who has left boys trailing in her wake, in a sport which is dominated by men.

Muzinda was inspired to ride by her father Tawanda, a former biker.

She started racing at the age of five and became the first female to win a motocross championship in the country.

She was the first female rider, to win a heat, in the British MX Masters Kids UK Championships, in 2017.

She came third at the 2017 HL Racing British Master Kids Championships at the Motoland track in England.

Muzinda was the Most Outstanding Youngest Female rider 65cc Class-2013, at the FIM Africa Motorcross of African Nations at Muldersdrift, South Africa

She has since moved up to competing in the 125cc Class.

The young female rider has won numerous awards, including the African Union Sports Council Region Five Regional Annual Sports Award, in 2018.

She also won the Annual National Sports Awards Junior Sportsperson and Junior Sportswoman of the Year gongs.

Muzinda is also an honorary ambassador of the European Union to Zimbabwe for Youth, Gender, Sports and Development.

She pays tuition for the underprivileged children in schools, from donations she receives, as well as from her prize money.

Last year, she was short-listed for the Time Magazine Nickelodeon Kid of The Year 2020 and was honoured at the Africa Child Summit in Ghana.

Earlier this year, she won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Canada/USA 2021 Outstanding Achievement in Sport award.

Muzinda relocated to Florida, United States, towards the end of 2019, to pursue her dream of becoming a fully-fledged professional rider.

Her move to that country was engineered by her international manager, Stefy Bau of Italy, who is a former three-time world women's motocross champion.

She relocated to the United States together with her parents, siblings Alicia and Jayden, who are now both into motocross, as well as her trainer.

