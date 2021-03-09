Gambia: Pastef Leader Ousmane Sonko Arraigned Before a Judge

8 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Pastef leader, Ousmane Sonko, was on Friday arraigned before a judge in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

His woes came on the heels of allegation leveled against him by one Adji Sarr, who accused the youngest candidate in the 2019 Presidential election in Senegal of raping her. His arrest and subsequent detention has sparked unrest with protesters burning vehicles and properties across Senegal, which is regarded by many as the most stable democracy in West Africa.

However, the narrative is changing after the Thies born politician was charged with rape, disturbing public order and participating in a prohibited demonstration.

According to Pastef spokesperson, Me Abdoulaye Tall, the dean of the judges has written a second letter to the National Assembly for them to lift Sonko's parliamentary immunity in connection with proceedings concerning 19 young people who have been arrested, charged and placed under committal for acts of insurrection.

"He is being installed in a process that is foreign to him. He is in the process of being involved in proceedings he has no knowledge of," the lawyer argued. In addition, Me Abdoulaye Tall announced that Ousmane Sonko has been in the judge's office alone for 25 minutes, in the absence of his lawyers. Which according to him, is a flagrant violation of the rights of the defense.

"Right now, the liquidation attempt or the machine to eliminate an opponent is on. ", Added the lawyer.

Sonko is supposed to appear before a judge today.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

