Malawi: DPP Stops Presidential Aspirants From Campaigning

9 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has told all aspiring party presidential candidate to cease campaigning, saying the canvassing of votes is undermining efforts to unite the party being championed by its leader and the country's immediate past president Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika lost the court-ordered June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election to the nine-party Tonse Alliance led by Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera who partnered Mutharika's then estranged Vice- President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party.

He wants the party to pick his successor at a convention scheduled for 2023.

Two former ministers and current legislators Kondwani Nankhumwa and Joseph Mwanamvekha and a former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Daliso Kabambe have emerged as possible contenders for the party presidency.

In a media statement, DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said all party presidential candidates should therefore, with immediate effect, stop going around party districts and regions canvassing for votes.

"The central committee further advises all aspirants to cease, forthwith either by themselves or their agents, campaigning through social media," reads the statement in part signed by Mpinganjira.

He said the immediate agenda of party president Mutharika was to unite the party and strengthen its structures.

"Such agenda is being undermined by the divisive campaign being undertaken by aspirants in the districts, the regions and on social media, years ahead of the party convention in 2023.

"The central committee reminds all members that the position of party president is not vacant at this moment in time," reads the statement.

Mpinganjira said the party has made it clear that the convention is in 2023.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.