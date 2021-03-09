Malawi: DPP Stops Presidential Aspirants From Campaigning

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has told all aspiring party presidential candidate to cease campaigning, saying the canvassing of votes is undermining efforts to unite the party being championed by its leader and the country's immediate past president Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika lost the court-ordered June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election to the nine-party Tonse Alliance led by Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera who partnered Mutharika's then estranged Vice- President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party.

He wants the party to pick his successor at a convention scheduled for 2023.

Two former ministers and current legislators Kondwani Nankhumwa and Joseph Mwanamvekha and a former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Daliso Kabambe have emerged as possible contenders for the party presidency.

In a media statement, DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said all party presidential candidates should therefore, with immediate effect, stop going around party districts and regions canvassing for votes.

"The central committee further advises all aspirants to cease, forthwith either by themselves or their agents, campaigning through social media," reads the statement in part signed by Mpinganjira.

He said the immediate agenda of party president Mutharika was to unite the party and strengthen its structures.

"Such agenda is being undermined by the divisive campaign being undertaken by aspirants in the districts, the regions and on social media, years ahead of the party convention in 2023.

"The central committee reminds all members that the position of party president is not vacant at this moment in time," reads the statement.

Mpinganjira said the party has made it clear that the convention is in 2023.