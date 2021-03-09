South Africa: Media Statement - Ad Hoc Committee On Section 100 Intervention in North West Calls for More Reinforcements and Resources

document

The Ad Hoc Committee on the section 100 Intervention in the North West Province has urged the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) to augment the capacity of the team working in parallel with the intervention in the province.

The committee today received extensive presentations from both the SIU and the Hawks and raised concerns about the pace of investigations that may lead to prosecution of wrongdoers. "While we remain cognisant that investigation must be meticulous and sometimes lengthy in efforts to ensure water-tight legal processes, we remain concerned that some cases have dragged since 2018 with no set timeframe for conclusion of the investigation," said Mr China Dodovu, the Chairperson of the committee.

To remedy this, the committee has urged all law enforcement agencies to augment human capacity and capability to the province to ensure effective investigation and prosecution. The committee welcomes the assurance from the Hawks that 90 individuals were appointed yesterday and some among the group will be stationed in the North West. Furthermore, the committee accept the commitment from the SIU to further capacitate their team in the North West after a process of doing a needs assessment and quantifying gaps.

The committee remains of the view that lengthy investigative processes without outcomes are undesirable. Furthermore, the committee has called for the speedy conclusion of investigations and prosecutions.

The committee will next week visit North West to assess progress in stabilising the province and the impact of the intervention on the lives of people.