Malawian Woman Jailed for 24 Years in Hong Kong - HRCC Calls for Her Repatriation Home

9 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawian woman Estina Mukasera, 31, who was accused of drug trafficking of 2 190 grams of cocaine in August 2018 to Hong Kong, China has been sentenced to 24 years imprisonment after a court found her guilty but Chairperson of the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) Robert Mkwezalamba who has been following the case said the case has asked for Mukasera to be repatriated home.

Mkasera was arrested in August 2018 at an airport in Hong Kong after she was suspected to have taken the illicit drug.

HRCC has been pursuing the matter since the woman was arrested in 2018 and has previously engaged government to request the China to send Mukasera back to Malawi.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China with Executive, Legislative, and Judicial powers devolved from the national government.

Mkwezalamba has since written the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Homeland Security, Inspector General of Police, director general of Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services and the Speaker of the National Assembly to have Mukasera repatriated home.

In its letter dated February 26 2021, HRCC insists Mukasera was a victim of trafficking and want to use her "experiences" to speak against the vice and that Malawi government should engage the Hong Kong administration to secure an opportunity to have the Malawian woman repatriated.

."In the alternative we have been tipped of the exact person who was behind her errand and that the person was initially arrested by government in 2018," reads part of the letter.

"We call on the Malawi Police to review the suspect's file and assess whether he has remained in the country or not towards undertaking to question him on this matter," it added.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Rejoice Shumba said Malawi government provided legal support for Mukasera who gave birth while in prison in 2019.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Biden-Harris Outreach to Africa - Kenyatta, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.