Malawi: Joseph Mwale Chess Academy Making Great Progress - Some Students Represent Malawi At Olympiad

Since its formation mid last year, the online Joseph Mwale Chess Academy has made tremendous progress that saw it contributing several players that qualified to represent Malawi at last year's World Olympiad.

The students that represented the nation at the World Olympiad -- which was played virtually -- include Charity Tadeyo, Carol Trapence, Tupochele Mlanjira and Praise Kalambo.

The Academy's coaches Joseph Mwale himself, his brother George and Petros Mfune also made it into the senior squad.

"We also had great turn up at African zonal tournaments through Lakshita Dutt, Dakhsesh Dutt and Priyasha Shriyan, who represented us well with Shriyan finishing third.

The best academy achievement is Shriyan, who won the senior ladies section of Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) National Championship in December last year.

"We are looking forward to many more achievement from all our players and to reach out to as many many Malawian youths that are in the diaspora," he said.

He said COVID-19 preventive measures of staying at home contributed to the students gaining more experience in the game as they were always playing against each other and with their coaches online.

"We are hoping to reach out to many kids and as well as get a venue for academy activities on the board as soon as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic flattens its curve."

Mwale is currently in the country and is offering private lessons with kids at their homes such as Trevor and Zaria Kunje, Tapokera Ndlovu and Precious and Prince Ndipita -- kids for Central Region Chess League chairperson, Mark Ndipita.

"Our aim is to train more beginners who aspire to learn chess. We will be running tournaments for them from April or May if COVID-19 situation gets better," said Mwale, who is rated as Fidemaster.

The other coaches George Mwale and Petros Mfune are Candidate Masters. One other coach is South African Tshediso Mpya

The online academy lessons are still held on Thursdays and Sundays from 17:00hrs and chargers at K25,000 a month.

"We will soon be adding Stanford Chibambo as a coach and we are also setting up Mwale Academy website, on which we will be posting our events and updates. We also targeting schools and interested orphanages."