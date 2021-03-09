Namibia: Man Nabbed With Cannabis Worth N$86 000

Divundu — Police in Kavango East have arrested a 32-year-old man with a street value of N$86 396 worth of cannabis.

The suspect, who was due to appear in court yesterday, was charged with possession and dealing in cannabis.

"On Friday, at about 17h15 at Diyoghoa area B8 road Trans-Caprivi Highway, a 32-year-old Namibian male was arrested during a police search with sixteen parcels of cannabis with an estimated weight of 8.639kg and valued at N$86 396," read the police report. In a separate incident, still in Kavango East, a case of culpable homicide, reckless or and negligent driving was opened on Saturday after an adult woman died and 20 injured after an overloaded 4x4 pickup overturned.

The accident happened on Saturday at 12h00 along the Trans-Caprivi Highway at Shikenge village.

"It is alleged that the driver of a Toyota 4x4 pickup was travelling from west to eastern direction in a reckless manner while carrying 21 passengers. He lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, causing the death of the 36-year-old Namibian female and serious injury to the other 20 passengers," said the police report.

The next of kin has been informed, while no arrest was made, as police investigations continue.