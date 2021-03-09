Gambia: Prospective Travellers to Pay D3000 for Covid-19 Test

Government announced on Monday evening that with effect from the 11th day of March, 2021,all intending travellers requiring COVID 19 testing and certification will pay an amount of three thousand Dalasis (D3,000.00).

Below is the full text of the press release issued by the Ministry of Health:

The Ministry of Health hereby informs the general public that, with effect from the 11th day of March, 2021, all intending travellers requiring COVID 19 testing and certification will pay an amount of three thousand Dalasis (D3,000.00). This fee is payable to the Account outlined below;

Account Name: Covid-19 Testing Fees

Account number: 6254509543

BBAN: 008101625450954373

Name of the Bank: ECOBANK GAMBIA LTD

Every traveller is required to pay this fee and present receipt at sample collection sites. Samples are still collected at the Independence Stadium and Brusubi Turn table near Ministry of Energy. COVID 19 samples can be collected between 10.00 am and 02.00 pm. Test result (certificate) is however collected at the Central Medical Stores Complex in Kotu between 01.00 pm and 06.00 pm upon presentation of Bank payment receipt.

The public is informed that, the COVID 19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, considerably overwhelming our health system. Besides, since the reopening of airports and subsequent introduction of new protocols such as mandatory provision of negative COVID 19 viral test by travellers within three days of travel period, the cost of testing has exponentially been on increase. It thus become imperative to effect this payment scheme to help manage the cost effeiciently. The fee can be a reflection of the resource cost the national reference laboratory faces for completing COVID 19 diagnostic test in a timely manner.

The Ministry of Health assures the general public that, COVID 19 tests conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory and the Medical Research Council and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in The Gambia are effective and

safe, thus urge all to utilize only these two facilities for testing and certification of COVID 19 samples. The public is further reminded, receipts in respect of payment may be requested at the airport during departure, therefore, travelers are urged to keep their receipts. The public is encouraged to call to the Ministry of Health Toll-Free Number-1025 for other related information

In conclusion, the Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the general public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 and also in addressing all health care needs of the population.