Gambia: Mamma Kandeh Expresses Discontent With Retention of ECOMIG Forces

The Secretary General of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) who also doubles as the party leader, Mamma Kandeh, on Saturday March 6th 2021 expressed his disagreement with ECOWAS conceived idea of replacing the current ECOMIG stabilizing force in the Gambia to a police force.

He expressed his disagreement during a party congress held in Farafenni, North Bank Region. Members of the former executive of the party were reelected unopposed to serve another two year term which is expected to end in 2023.

Delivering his message of gratitude to his militants after he was re-elected unopposed, Kandeh questioned the presence of Ecomig forces in what he called peaceful and stabilized Gambia. He opined that if the mandate of Ecomig was to bring back lost peace and stability in 2016, those values are now regained to the fullest.

"There are other parts of ECOWAS where the presence of Ecomig is needed than The Gambia," Kandeh told a crowd of supporters and well-wishers.

GDC leader also said it is 'time for small Gambia to emerge 'mighty tall' in the world stage'. He said this will not happen if Gambians did not get rid of bad governance and corruption.

"Our success depends on how we can solve our common national problems and that is why we must stand to fight against our common challenge and that is bad governance," he said.

According to the GDC leader, the current government after change of regime in 2016, claimed to be fighting corruption by establishing Janneh Commission which was mandated to probe into the financial dealings of former president Yaya Jammeh and his close associates.

He explained that while the commission was investigating, the properties of the former president were sold even before the conclusion of the commission. This, he said, cannot be called a state that is corruption free.

GDC standard bearer also send messages of peace to neighboring Senegal while urging religious and traditional leaders to speak out against the unrest in order to restore peace and stability in that country.

"Any problem that happens in the Gambia, Senegal would play a role in bringing back normalcy. Equally, The Gambia should be concerned with instability in Senegal. Therefore, I am calling on all leaders in Senegal to speak out for the stoppage of the unrest in that country," he appealed.

Senegal is currently undergoing turmoil following rape accusation leveled against Pastef leader Ousman Sonko. Sonko is alleged to have raped one Adji Sarr at a time when he went to a beauty salon to massage his body.

The GDC's congress also witnessed Abdoulie Cham of Nema Kunku and Musa Njie of Latrikunda crossed carpeting from National People's Party to GDC. The duo are said to be GDC militants before, but at some points, they crossed to NPP and have now returned to GDC.

New executive members are Tina Faal as first deputy party leader and national president, Amadou Kah as second deputy party leader, honorary party leader of the party is Henry M. Jawo, Senior Administration Secretary is Samba Baldeh, first deputy Admin Secretary Ebrima Nyang, second deputy admin secretary is Momodou Mboob fondly called Modou Mboob, Public Relations Officer is Omar Ceesay- who is the national assembly member for Niamina East, National Youth President is Momodou MC Cham, Papa Tunkara is the deputy youth president, Dawda Camara national mobilizer, among other filled positions.