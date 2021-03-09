Gambia: PDOIS Elects New Central Committee Members

The People's Democratic Organizations for Independence and socialism (PDOIS) on Sunday elected a new Central Committee responsible for steering the affairs of the party.

Honourable Ousman Sillah, the National Assembly member moved a resolution which was generally considered and accepted by all the delegates seeking to introduce deputies for each of the Central Committee office holders.

It was resolved all deputies must not be more than 45 years except in a situation where no one under this category is nominated, then a person above 45 could be elected and where the office holder is a male, the deputy should be a female and where the holder is a female, the deputy should be a male.

The elected Central Committee members are;

1. Halifa Sallah, Secretary General and flag-bearer. Aminata Correa is Sallah's deputy.

2. Sidia Jatta, Chairperson and head of the International Affairs Bureau. Ousman Sabally is the Deputy to the International Affairs Bureau.

3. Honourable Ousman Sillah: Head of National Assembly Affairs Bureau. The deputy is nominated member Ndey Yassin Secka.

4. Amie Sillah: Head of the Women and Children Affairs Bureau. Fatou Janneh is her deputy.

5. Kemeseng Sanneh: Head of the Youth Bureau. Omar Garry is his deputy.

6. Edrisa Jallow: Head of the Political Bureau. Ansumana Dibba is his Deputy.

7. Samuel Sarr: Head of the Information Bureau. Augusto Sanyang is his Deputy.

8. Omar Dem is the National Coordinator. His deputy is Bolong Dibbasey.

9. Saikou B Nyassi is the Treasurer and Adama Manneh is the Deputy.

10. Suwaibou Touray: Head of the Organizing Bureau and Isatou Jallow is his Deputy.

PDOIS also enlarged the Central Committee to include two representatives from Europe and America PDOIS branches each. In additon, the party's regional bureaus will have representatives at the Central Committee.