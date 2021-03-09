Gambia: GPF Withdraws Resident Guards Previously Assigned to Certain VIPs Due to Operational Exigencies

8 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie said the Police Command has accordingly withdrawn resident guards previously assigned to certain VIPs due to operational exigencies.

PRO Njie said the affected categories of personalities include former Vice Presidents, all Government Advisers as well as Magistrates. The personal orderlies of former VPs are not affected by the exercise.

He said the decision was not a sudden withdrawal as a formal notice was sent to all affected personalities about three weeks ago.

"Based on the principle of reciprocal relations governing diplomatic institutions, countries that do not provide security to Gambian diplomatic missions may not continue to enjoy security benefits from the state guards," he said.

However, Njie said the GPF will continue to strengthen its patrols, surveillance and crime prevention initiatives to ensure security for the general public.

